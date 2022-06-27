Ombudsman concludes Systemic Investigation Systemic Investigation into the tendering and awarding process of the Solid Waste Collection 2021-2026. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG, Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel recently concluded the Systemic Investigation into the tendering and awarding process of the Solid Waste Collection 2021-2026. After providing a Preliminary Findings Report (PFR) on 11 April 2022, the Final Report (FR) was submitted on 27 June 2022 to the Minister of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI).

Shortly after the awarding process of the Solid Waste Collection 2021-2026, complaints were filed with the Ombudsman against the Minister of VROMI by multiple bidders that participated in the collection of solid waste tender, and who expressed concerns regarding the credibility, reliability, and transparency of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40731-ombudsman-concludes-systemic-investigation-systemic-investigation-into-the-tendering-and-awarding-process-of-the-solid-waste-collection-2021-2026.html