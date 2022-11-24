Ombudsman elected as CAROA President. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- During the 11th Biennial Caribbean Ombudsman Association (CAROA) Conference the Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Gwendolien Mossel, was elected as the new President of the Caribbean Association for the period November 2022 – October 2024. As President of CAROA, Ms. Mossel will endeavor to strengthen the association and its influence within the region.

The theme of this year’s conference, which was held virtually, was ‘The importance of the Ombudsman in building resilience in Governance’. The conference included a successful meeting with the CAROA membership and the National Human Rights Institutes (NHRI) in the Caribbean with the Inter-American Commission on Human ...



...



