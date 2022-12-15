Ombudsman Kingdom Conference on Poverty. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- At the end of November 2022, the Ombuds institutions of the Kingdom of the Netherlands met in Curaçao for their annual meeting. The annual meeting was preceded by a Kingdom conference on poverty organized by the Ombudsman of Curaçao, Keursly Concincion, in collaboration with his colleagues from Sint Maarten and the Netherlands, who all currently serve on the IOI Board of Directors. The conference was the outcome of several round tables the three Ombuds institutions had organized in their respective territories. Participants of these round tables were stakeholders that are confronted with the poverty that exists in the Caribbean ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42031-ombudsman-kingdom-conference-on-poverty.html