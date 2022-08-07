Ombudsman publishes 2021 Annual Report. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- PHILIPSBURG, The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Ms. Gwendolien Mossel, recently published the 2021 year report. In 2021, a total of sixty-four (64) new complaints were filed and the Ombudsman initiated two (2) systemic investigations. The ministries accounted for sixty (60) complaints: VROMI (32), TEZVT (5), Justice (4), Finance (4), ECYS (4), AZ (4), VSA (3). Private entities with public authority, ‘zelfstandige bestuursorganen’ (ZBO) amounted to four (4) complaints and two (2) complaints against non-administrative bodies. The Ombudsman fulfills an important informative and referral function within society, as persons come to the Ombudsman with both private and government-related concerns. Persons ...



