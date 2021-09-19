Ombudsman starts systemic investigation into collection of solid waste tender 2021-2026. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Ombudsman Gwendolien Mossel has started a Systemic Investigation into the collection of solid waste tender 2021-2026. On 25 and 31 March 2021 respectively, complaints were filed with the Ombudsman against the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment, and Infrastructure (VROMI) by two bidders that participated in the collection of the solid waste tendering process, who both expressed concerns regarding the credibility, reliability, and transparency of same. At least two other bidders did not file official complaints with the Ombudsman, however, via their legal representatives, expressed similar sentiments about the tender process to the Minister of VROMI.

Complainant’s ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38574-ombudsman-starts-systemic-investigation-into-collection-of-solid-waste-tender-2021-2026.html