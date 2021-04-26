Ombudsman submits National Ordinances regarding cuts to employment benefits to the Constitutional Court for review. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— On April 26th, 2021 the Ombudsman of Sint Maarten, Gwendolien Mossel, after careful consideration, submitted the three national ordinances, in connection with cuts to the employment benefits of all (semi) public sector workers, to the Constitutional Court for review. The three national ordinances are the Temporary National Ordinance Covid-19 cuts,

Temporary National Ordinance to amend the terms of employment of political authorities

and Temporary National Ordinance on the standardization of top incomes and adjustment of employment conditions at (semi-) public sector entities.

The Ombudsman of Sint Maarten as the ‘Guardian of the Constitution has the authority to ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/37399-ombudsman-submits-national-ordinances-regarding-cuts-to-employment-benefits-to-the-constitutional-court-for-review.html