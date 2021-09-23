One arrest, house search in drugs smuggling investigation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On September 23, 2021, the Alpha Team carried out a house search and arrested one suspect with the initials Z.M.D.D. (24) for his involvement in a drug-smuggling operation. The house search and arrest are in connection with an ongoing investigation into trafficking and/dealing in narcotics.

The incident that triggered this investigation took place in July 2021 at Princess Juliana International Airport. Several items were relevant to this investigation were confiscated during the search.

After the search, the suspect was transported to the police station in Philipsburg and detained there in connection with the further investigation.

The



