One suspect arrested after a high-speed chase by French Police onto Union Road, in Cole Bay. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- In the early hours of November 18, 2021, at approximately 03:20 Central Dispatch was notified by the French Police that they were in pursuit of two vehicles that were suspected of being stolen.

The French Police furthermore indicated that they were in the process of crossing Bellevue in the direction of Union road. Multiple patrols were directed towards the Union road border in order to intercept these vehicles.

Upon arriving at lot number 47, the patrols encountered a patrol car of the French police at the location.

The patrols saw two other vehicles, being a black Kia Soul and ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39086-one-suspect-arrested-after-a-high-speed-chase-by-french-police-onto-union-road-in-cole-bay.html