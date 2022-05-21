One suspect arrested in Back Street shooting investigation | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police have made one arrest in the ongoing investigation into the May 16 fatal shooting on Back Street that claimed the life of a young man with the initials B.C.

The suspect with the initials S.V. was arrested on Wednesday, May 18, by detectives of the Major Crimes Unit of the Police Force of Sint Maarten KPSM.

Immediately following his arrest, the suspect’s home was searched by police in the presence of the prosecutor. The search was conducted with permission from the instructing judge. Several items were confiscated by police from the home for further investigation.

The ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40433-one-suspect-arrested-in-back-street-shooting-investigation.html