One SXM Rejects Dutch “Apology” without Reparations. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The One SXM Association said on Tuesday that it has taken note of the statement made on December 19, 2022, by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte in The Hague, which was subsequently rendered in English here in St. Martin by the Dutch Minister of Health, Welfare, and Sport, Ernst Kuipers, “regarding the so-called“ ‘apology’” for Slavery “past” on behalf of the government of the Kingdom of the Netherlands.”

“While we recognize this step away from the previous official position of the Dutch government on the issue, we cannot accept the ‘apology’ because it falls completely short of what ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42075-one-sxm-rejects-dutch-apology-without-reparations.html