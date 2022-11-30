Ongoing controls by KPSM special team. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The St. Maarten Police Force KPSM continued to conduct overall controls in the past week in an effort to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors as well as road safety. These controls will continue during this busy holiday season.

The special action team has performed several operations over the last week related to safety and public order.

The targeted operation had the following:

A total of 162 vehicles were controlled and 135 of those drivers were addressed for having tinted windows and 17 were fined for various offenses. One scooter was confiscated by police.

Four people were ...



...



