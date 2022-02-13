Ongoing traffic controls by officers of KPSM. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Considering the ongoing traffic situation on the island, the Sint Maarten police are currently still conducting traffic controls in the interests of safe traffic.

The purpose of these actions is to provide information to the

public about their driving behavior and the consequences thereof.

Also, to take action against drivers not abiding by the rules set forth in traffic ordinance, and other legal regulations applicable on Sint Maarten.

On, Friday, February 11, 2021, control was once again conducted by officers on the airport road During this traffic control,27 cars were stopped and controlled and 7 fines were issued.

