Ongoing Traffic controls continues over the hill. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Over the few days, the St. Maarten Police Force conducted regular traffic controls in Cole Bay, Simpson Bay, and Cupe-coy to ensure a high level of traffic safety. These vehicle controls were specifically on Union Road and Welfare Road.

At both locations, a total of 32 vehicles were stopped, eight fines were issued. Controls were carried out on darkened windows.

The patrol arrested a suspect with the initials S.A.W on March 3, 2022, at about 3:45 pm in connection with a car theft. This suspect had allegedly stolen a car with a minor in it, but it ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39830-ongoing-traffic-controls-continues-over-the-hill.html