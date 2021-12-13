Open-air park for SOS: Season of Storms in French Quarter. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Amuseum Naturalis at the “Old House” in French Quarter has mounted a new open-air exhibit of poems from the book SOS: Season of Storms by Fabian Badejo.

“People can visit any day from sunrise to sunset. All the exhibits are outside, and poetry is in the front,” said Mark Yokoyama of Amuseum Naturalis.

The SOS exhibit features three panels with poems from each of the three sections of the book, further enhanced with details from the cover artwork by Ras Mosera.

“I am humbled and at the same time elated that Amuseum Naturalis chose to do this exhibit ...



