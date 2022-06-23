Open invitation to TelEm Group “FUN Raiser” event Sunday. | SMN NEWS

~Host of activities planned by Personnel Association to raise funds for three worthy causes~

Pond Island:--- The TelEm Group Personnel Association is inviting company employees and members of the general public to a fun day of activities to help raise much-needed funds for three important organizations in St. Maarten.

The day set aside for the event is Sunday, June 26, 2022, from 5:00 am until 5:00 pm.

There will be a host of activities (Powered by TelEm personnel) including a Walk-A-Thon, a Car Wash, Food, and Bake Sale & lots to Drink, Music, and wet and dry activities for children, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40709-open-invitation-to-telem-group-fun-raiser-event-sunday.html