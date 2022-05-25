Opening Condolences Books in honor of Acting Governor Reynold Groeneveldt. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Following the sad news of the passing of Acting Governor Reynold A. Groeneveldt, we hereby inform you that Condolences Books will be opened in his honor for all to sign at the Cabinet of the Governor and at the Government Administration building.

The condolences book at the Cabinet of the Governor, Falcon Drive 3, Harbour View, Philipsburg will be placed as of Friday, May 27, 2022, until the day before the funeral. The days and times for signing are as follows:

- Friday, May 27th, 14:00 – 17:00 hours

- Thereafter every workday: 08:00 – 12:00 hours

