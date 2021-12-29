Operational Hours during New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence would like to inform the public that business hours will be maintained within current protocols with opening hours allowed up until 3:00 am and further extension will not be granted.

In order to stimulate economic activity, all businesses will be permitted to open to the public on New Year’s Day, January 1st, 2022, as was already announced by the Minister last week.

Businesses choosing to open New Year's Day, January 1st, must adhere to stipulations on the relevant business and operational licenses, as well



