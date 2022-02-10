Operational Hours to be Extended to 1:00 AM as of Friday night. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport & Telecommunications (Minister of TEATT) Hon. Roger Lawrence extends business opening hours until 1:00 am as of Friday night, February 11th.



After careful monitoring of COVID-19 data, it has been observed that the COVID-19 cases have declined by 68% for the past two weeks which is significant.



Ministry TEATT is also carefully monitoring current global trends which also show that countries worldwide are considering or have initiated preparations to transition from the pandemic to endemic phase.



