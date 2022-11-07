Opposition MPS boycott Unity Flag meeting. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The presentation on the Unity Flag was scheduled for 10 am. I am told your Honorable Members of Parliament were present but a number of them did not SIGN INTO the meeting (lack of quorum) resulting in the meeting not going ahead publicly.

Do remember your favorite MPs that decide to play politics with the topic of the UNITY FLAG, days before St. Martin Day.

It seems the presenters will give the presentation to the MPs present but it will not be broadcasted to the public.

MPs that boycott Unity Flag meeting

Grisha Heyliger, Ludmilla Duncan, Melissa Gumbs, Emmanuel, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41727-opposition-mps-boycott-unity-flag-meeting.html