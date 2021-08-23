Oranje Fonds Launches Search for Winners of Appeltjes van Oranje Awards 2022 | SMN NEWS

This year’s theme: Equity of Opportunities for all Youths

Today, the Oranje Fonds is launching its search for those exceptional projects that will be contending for an Appeltje van Oranje award 2022. This year’s theme is Equity of Opportunities for all Youths. Inequality of opportunity is an urgent societal problem that has only been exacerbated by the COVID-19 crisis. Projects that successfully target this issue deserve support and recognition and the Oranje Fonds wishes to shine a spotlight on them this year through the Appeltjes van Oranje awards. Organizations have until September 30 to apply at oranjefonds.nl/appeltjes for a chance ...



