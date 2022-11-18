Orco Bank contributes as sponsor to Fête de la Cuisine. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Orco Bank recently sponsored the series of culinary activities held last week titled Fête de la Cuisine.

Many locations throughout the island were transformed into a culinary paradise, to showcase, promote, celebrate and educate culinary excellence that exceeds the industry standard while creating dynamic community engagement and building a multi-faceted epicurean center for locals and visitors, utilizing local and visiting chefs. On Thursday, November 10th, 2022, representatives of Orco Bank had the opportunity to experience the culinary masterpieces of the 7 visiting chefs.

The Fete de la Cuisine provided excellence in gastronomy for foodies and once again positioned, Sint ...



