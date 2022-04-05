Orco Bank happy to support educators in Sint Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Orco Bank in Sint Maarten was happy to sponsor the 5th Annual Retreat of the Sundial School.

The school staff and teachers went on their annual retreat with their School Coach to facilitate and strengthen interpersonal connections among teachers and staff.

Orco Bank is satisfied to have contributed to the event's success where everyone had a great time. The Sundial School thanked Orco Bank for their support and sponsorship.

Orco Bank was founded in 1986 in Curaçao and offers a complete variety of personal and commercial banking products. The bank is statutorily established in Curaçao and operates in St.



