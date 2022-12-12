Orco Bank Proudly Sponsors 758 Sports Youth Program Uniforms. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Orco Bank is proud to support the 758 Sports Youth Program by sponsoring thirty (30) team uniforms kits for children under fourteen (14) years of age. According to Country Manager Mrs. Judy King, Orco Bank is delighted to be able to help support the development of the program and encourage positive involvement in Sint Maarten.

The program goal is to provide an instructive environment to the children while fielding a competitive team who enjoys success locally and regionally. During a small ceremony on December 9th, Mrs. King officially presented the uniform to Mr. Ruben Prince, President of the 758 ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/42000-orco-bank-proudly-sponsors-758-sports-youth-program-uniforms.html