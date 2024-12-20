Orco Bank Spreads Holiday Cheer with Christmas Shoebox Donation. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— Orco Bank recently hosted the students of Oranje School to collect Christmas shoeboxes generously donated by the bank. This heartwarming initiative aimed to spread joy and cheer during the holiday season.

The students were excited to receive their filled shoeboxes, which contained a variety of gifts and treats. Orco Bank's staff members took great pleasure in organizing and distributing these gifts, fostering a sense of community and goodwill.

“We are delighted to have brought smiles to the faces of the students at Oranje School,” said Judy King – Richardson, Country Manager at Orco Bank Sint Maarten. “Our Christmas shoebox initiative is a testament to our commitment to giving back to the community and making a positive impact on the lives of young people.”

Orco Bank remains dedicated to supporting local initiatives and contributing to the well-being of the community.

For more information about Orco Bank, please visit https://www.orcobank.com. Stay connected and follow us for daily updates on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/OrcoBank and LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/orco-bank.

To read more: https://smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/46678-orco-bank-spreads-holiday-cheer-with-christmas-shoebox-donation.html