Orco Bank thanks Mr. Ronald Halman for his contribution as Country Manager in St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

Willemstad:--- Orco Bank thanks Mr. Ronald Halman, Country Manager St. Maarten, for his fifteen (15) years of arduous contribution and dedication to our branch in Sint Maarten. From the start of our branch till now, we have known a committed, customer-oriented, and driven Country Manager that has made our branch in St. Maarten a success story. Orco Bank wishes Mr. Halman a long, happy, and fulfilling retirement!

At the same time, Orco Bank would like to welcome Mrs. Judy King-Richardson, as Country Manager effective July 1st, 2022. Mrs. King-Richardson has over thirty-six (36) years of experience in banking in the ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40761-orco-bank-thanks-mr-ronald-halman-for-his-contribution-as-country-manager-in-st-maarten.html