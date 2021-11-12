Ordinance adopted to grant Island Governor special powers. | SMN NEWS

SABA:--- The Island Council on Wednesday, November 10, adopted an island ordinance granting the Island Governor special powers to protect public safety on Saba. The law regulates four special powers: camera surveillance, administrative detention, security risk area, and an area ban.

The power to implement camera surveillance in a public place is the most important one for Saba. Cameras, fixed or movable, can be installed in case of a public safety problem, such as crime, nuisance, or vandalism. The Island Governor consults with the Public Prosecutor before placing a camera. The camera images are recorded or watched in real-time and ...



...



