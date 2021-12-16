OSP technicians, contractors ready to take on TelEm Fiber works. | SMN NEWS

Pond Island:--- TelEm Group technicians in the Outside Plant (OSP), along with several TelEm Group contractors, recently completed a Fiber to the Home (FTTH) training course and earned certificates of achievement for their efforts.

The training centered on various aspects of fiber optic installation that are essential to TelEm Group continuing with the rollout of the FTTH infrastructure throughout St. Maarten. This is most important since the works of the main contractor, KNC Networks, is quickly coming to an end later this month.

TelEm Group CEO, Mr. Kendall Dupersoy, has all confidence in the ability of local technicians to complete ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39302-osp-technicians-contractors-ready-to-take-on-telem-fiber-works.html