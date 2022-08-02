Ottley allows flights to continue between Dominican Republic and St. Maarten until August 31st, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Monday, August 1st, the community was astounded by a letter that has been sent to the Dominican Republic by the St. Maarten Civil Aviation Authority informing that all flights between the two countries will be canceled as of August 5th, 2022.

Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication, Omar Ottley found this short notice and extended travel between St. Maarten and the Dominican Republic until August 31st, 2022 which will give him the time needed to assess the alleged dispute between the two Countries' aviation authorities.

