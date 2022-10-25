Ottley meets with Dutch Wholesalers to discuss import options to lower food cost on St. Maarten. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The wholesalers applauded the news of a link with the Dominican Republic and St. Maarten for the supply of food products. They expressed their interest in the idea and acknowledged that this route would indeed lower the purchasing cost to consumers. However, the Ministry of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation and Telecommunication (TEATT) says the raised concerns over whether the DR could supply the volume needed for local consumption.



The main concern to Acting Minister of TEATT Omar Ottley when they met Monday was to discuss the proposed produce link. The meeting with the wholesalers was the second in a ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/41623-ottley-meets-with-dutch-wholesalers-to-discuss-import-options-to-lower-food-cost-on-st-maarten.html