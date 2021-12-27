Ottley: Scale back of business hours will be linked to COVID-19 hospitalization. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---

The Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Omar Ottley stated that while we are noticing an increase in active cases on St. Maarten, the public should not panic. Panic causes sudden uncontrollable fear or anxiety, and this is when things tend to go out of control.



Minister Ottley urges the public to remember to adhere to the health protocols, administer health passes for establishments, wear your mask, sanitize frequently, limit mass gatherings, and get vaccinated / boostered.

"While I am the Minister of Public Health, I am also the Minister of Labor, and with the country facing ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39362-ottley-scale-back-of-business-hours-will-be-linked-to-covid-19-hospitalization.html