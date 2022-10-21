Ottley tells SHTA ‘All are welcome.” “Starting November 1, no more EHAS” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Beginning November 1, 2022, anyone with the means and proper travel documentation who wants to vacation in "the Friendly Island" can do so as the travel restrictions imposed to reduce the spread of COVID-19 will be lifted.



That was the main message from Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, the Honorable Omar Ottley when he met with the members of the St. Maarten Hospitality and Trade Association (SHTA) Thursday.



Lifting the restrictions will remove all rules against non-essential travel for all those wanting to vacation in St. Maarten. Travelers will only need to meet the usual immigration ...



