Ottley urges businesses to close early for workers’ safety “Torrential rainfall may result in flooding in some areas” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Acting Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transportation & Telecommunication (TEATT), the honorable Omar Ottley, issued an urgent advisory to businesses, especially those in the low-lying area, to exercise caution and possibly close early for their safety and that of their staff.



This evening, Minister Ottley's release came around 8:00 pm as several areas on St. Maarten started experiencing signs of potential flooding. Although the Government has not issued a mandatory close order, this advisory was given mainly to the business community, in particular, to consider their workers who may need to get home to secure their families and belongings.

