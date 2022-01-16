Our Budget, Our reality. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- When 2022 was brought in with many fireworks and festive activities all around the island I wondered if this would be the year of recovery or if this would be another year of drama for the country. Will we allow our future to determine our present decisions and actions, or must our present time take precedence at the expense of our future? Based on our experience it would seem as though we as a country are incapable of creating a situation in which we do not suffer at present while actively enhancing the prospective future.

I believe some good ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39479-our-budget-our-reality.html