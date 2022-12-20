Over 1,000 Signed One SXM “Petition Against Accepting Dutch ‘Apology’ for ‘Slavery Past’” | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG: --- The One SXM “Petition Against Accepting Dutch ‘Apology’ for ‘Slavery Past’” without Reparations, has netted over 1,000 signatures in the short period it started online and in person, said the association president, Dr. Rhoda Arrindell

Arrindell along with One SXM members and St. Martin activists submitted the petition with the signatures to Prime Minister Silveria Jacobs Monday morning, December 19, 2022.

The Prime Minister received the petition on her way to the gathering at the University of St. Martin, where invitees later listened to the statement delivered by the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the issue of ...



...



