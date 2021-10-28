Over 200 women screened for breast cancer at SMMC. | SMN NEWS

CAY HILL:--- On Saturday, October 23rd, St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) resumed its much-anticipated annual free clinical breast exams with great success. A record-breaking 206 women were screened for breast cancer by SMMC’s Medical Specialists over a six-hour period.

Due to a large number of pre-registrations, Medical Specialists and Nurses from SMMC’s Departments including General Surgery, Gynecology, Cardiology, Radiology, Internal Medicine, the Emergency Room, and Urology volunteered their time to assist with the carrying out of the exams.

“We host these events annually as our way to give back to the community by providing men and women the opportunity to ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38906-over-200-women-screened-for-breast-cancer-at-smmc.html