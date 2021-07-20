Over 500 children between 12-17 receive COVID-19 vaccine in the last two weeks. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):— Since the Vaccination Management Team (VMT) announced two weeks ago that children 12 years and older are eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19, over 500 children received their vaccine.

The VMT also reminds the public who have not yet received or registered for their COVID-19 vaccine that the vaccination campaign will transition into the maintenance phase starting August 1st.

This means that all residents of Sint Maarten aged 12 and older can freely walk in at one of the vaccination administering locations to receive their first or second shot for another 1,5 weeks. The vaccine will be available ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/38125-over-500-children-between-12-17-receive-covid-19-vaccine-in-the-last-two-weeks.html