Overview of vehicle accidents over the last few days. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Traffic Department of the Police Force is investigating two serious traffic accidents in which injuries occurred.

One incident was on Welfare Road between a white Audi and a red Toyota Yaris. The initial investigation shows the driver of the Audi attempted to make a left turn without yielding the right of way to the Toyota Yaris coming from the opposite direction.

The driver of the white Audi suffered a broken nose and a few minor injuries. She was treated at the scene by the ambulance personnel and transported to the hospital for further treatment. She remains hospitalized.

Following ...



