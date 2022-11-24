Panel discussion on Domestic Violence | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The panel discussion on Domestic Violence will be aired at 8 pm on Friday, November 25 throughout the Department of Communication (DCOMM) mediums.

The four-member, all-male panelists—Alston Lourens, Collin Hylton, Jamal Cummins, and Lenworth Wilson—discussed the topic in-depth and offered solutions on what could be done to prevent and lessen domestic violence.

The moderators were Ramona Riley and Christian Grannum.

The program will air on the Government of Sint Maarten YouTube channel, Facebook/SXMGOV, SXMGOV 107.9FM, TV 15, and Carib TV.

The panel discussion was organized by the Department of Communication in collaboration with SJIS and the Prosecutor's Office

