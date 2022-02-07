Pantophlet lauds Van Huffelen for honouring her word, giving hope. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- National Alliance (NA) Member of Parliament (MP) George Pantophlet on Sunday lauded the new Dutch government and in particular State Secretary for Home Affairs and Digitization Alexandra van Huffelen for “keeping her promise giving the people of St. Maarten hope” that future talks would be more on an equal basis and better understanding for the financial conditions of St. Maarten.

He said the country has not yet recovered from Hurricanes Irma and Maria and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The MP said he had no doubt that the Kingdom Council of Ministers would approve the country’s request to deviate from ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39634-pantophlet-lauds-van-huffelen-for-honouring-her-word-giving-hope.html