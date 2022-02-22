Parental responsibility & involvement with students needed. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- Police were called on Monday, 21 February 2022, by one of the high schools as a student was found with marijuana-laced cookies. Police confiscated the cookies and thereafter conducted an information session on the dangers of consuming marijuana-laced products.

The following day, police were once again called by the same high school due to a student being in possession of a firearm. Police confiscated the weapon and arrested the student.

Over the recent weeks, the Police Force of Sint Maarten Police KPSM has issued numerous press releases concerning the behavior of secondary school students – in and outside of ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39740-parental-responsibility-involvement-with-students-needed.html