Parents/Guardians reminded to Register for Regular Vaccination Community Outreach Campaign. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG (DCOMM):--- The Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department of the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor, Section Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic, in collaboration with the Department of Community Development, Family and Humanitarian Affairs (CDFHA), have planned three youth vaccination community outreach activities as part of its youth immunization program at the Community Helpdesk in Dutch Quarter, St. Peters and Cole Bay.



Section Youth Health Care Baby Wellness Clinic nurses will be available to administer vaccines for the age group 0-4 at the Dutch Quarter Community Helpdesk on Monday, May 9; St. Peters Helpdesk on Wednesday, ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40263-parents-guardians-reminded-to-register-for-regular-vaccination-community-outreach-campaign.html