Parliament approves motion to adjust admittance policy | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:— The parliament of St. Maarten approved a motion that was presented by MP Omar Ottley to amend the guidelines as St. Maarten prepares to reopen its ports. Some of the measures in the proposed motion is to introduce the Antigen rapid testing for the coronavirus.

The motion allows the Minister of VSA Richard Panneflek to immediately explore the possibility to adjust the admittance policy. Implement the use of the Antigen rapid test, and to remove the requirement for travelers to have the PCR testing prior to boarding their flight.

Below is the full text of the motion that was ...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/st-maarten-st-martin-news/35987-parliament-approves-motion-to-adjust-admittance-policy.html