Parliament commence procedure to comply with provisions to appoint a substitute Member. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- On Thursday, January 6, 2022, the Parliament of Sint Maarten in its public meeting no. 5, handled a letter from the Attorney General Mr. A.C. Maan regarding the conviction of Mr. C.A. Buncamper (IS/403/2021-2022 dated January 3, 2022).

The letter from the Attorney General informed Parliament of the judgment rendered by the Court of First Instance against the Member of Parliament on December 23, 2021.

With this decision of the Court of First Instance, Member of Parliament, Mr. C.A. Buncamper was sentenced by court order to a custodial sentence for committing a crime as referred to ...



