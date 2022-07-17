Parliament invites the public to submit nominations for Annual President of Parliament Award 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten invites, the public to submit nominations for the Annual President of Parliament Award 2022.

Each year the President of Parliament recognizes a youth who has contributed to the community and the country positively whether it be academic, voluntary, or in sporting achievements.

Any citizen of Sint Maarten who believes that an individual meets the criteria can send the nomination to the Parliament of Sint Maarten.

The eligibility criteria are:

the candidate must have Dutch nationality and/or have been legally residing in Sint Maarten for 10 years or more consecutively, and has been registered in ...



