Parliament to appoint a new Chairperson of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a Public meeting on Friday, November 26, 2021.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Appointment of the Chairperson of Parliament

Due to the recent resignation of MP Rolando Brison as Chairperson of Parliament the position of the Chairperson of Parliament became vacant.

In accordance with article 57, paragraph 1, of the Constitution, and article 6 of the Rules of Order of Parliament, the Parliament of Sint Maarten will appoint a chairperson from ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39144-parliament-to-appoint-a-new-chairperson-of-parliament.html