Parliament to debate amended petition sent to UN racial and discrimination committee. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of St. Maarten will be meeting on Thursday to discuss the amended petition that was sent on February 17th, 2022 by the Coharis Law Firm to the “Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Racism, Racial Discrimination, Xenophobia, and Related Intolerance and The Working Group of Experts On People of African Descent.”

Based on the information provided to SMN News, members of parliament were not informed that a second petition was filed on their behalf. They were only made aware when the news broke in Curacao by the lawyers representing St. Maarten’s Parliament.

Prior to the submission ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/39805-parliament-to-debate-amended-petition-sent-to-un-racial-and-discrimination-committee.html