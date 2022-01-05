Parliament to discuss letter from Attorney General. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:---The House of Parliament will sit in an urgent Public meeting on Thursday, January 6, 2022.



The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. and will be held in a virtual setting.



The agenda point is:

Letter from the Attorney General Mr. A.C. Maan



Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on St. Maarten Cable TV Channel 115, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1



