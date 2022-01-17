Parliament to meet regarding examination credentials and admission Deputy Member of Parliament. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will sit in a public meeting on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.

The Public meeting is scheduled for 10.00 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Examination of credentials and admission of deputy Member of Parliament for Member of Parliament C.A. Buncamper in accordance with article 50, paragraph 3, Constitution (IS/450/2021-2022 dated January 13, 2022)

Due to measures taken to mitigate the coronavirus (COVID-19), the House of Parliament is only allowing persons with an appointment to enter the Parliament building.

