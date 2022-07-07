Parliament to sit in an urgent Central Committee meeting to handle several national ordinances. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The House of Parliament will return from recess for an urgent Central Committee meeting of Parliament on July 8, 2022.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 11.30 hrs. in the General Assembly Chamber of the House at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. The Minister of General Affairs and the Minister of Finance will be in attendance.

The summer recess of Parliament officially started on Monday, July 4, 2022, until Friday, August 12, 2022. During a recess period Parliament generally does not have any meetings or committee meetings. However, due to an urgent need to handle several ...



...



To read more: https://www.smn-news.com/index.php/st-maarten-st-martin-news/40829-parliament-to-sit-in-an-urgent-central-committee-meeting-to-handle-several-national-ordinances.html