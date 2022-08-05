Parliament will be awarding the 10th President of Parliament Award on September 13, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten will be awarding its 10th President of Parliament (PoP) Award during the reception ceremony at the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year 2022/2023.
Each year the President of Parliament recognizes a youth who has contributed positively to their community or country whether academically, voluntarily, or in sporting achievements.
Thus far the following recipients have had the honor of being awarded the President of Parliament Award:
2013: Mr. Wendell Laurence
2014: Ms. Cherrianne Dangleben York
2015: Mr. Ralph Cantave
2016: Ms. Rochana Richardson
2017: Mr. Aisaiah Nunes
2018: Mr. Rupshen Long
2019: Ms. Mhakeda Shillingford
