Parliament will be awarding the 10th President of Parliament Award on September 13, 2022. | SMN NEWS

PHILIPSBURG:--- The Parliament of Sint Maarten will be awarding its 10th President of Parliament (PoP) Award during the reception ceremony at the Opening of the New Parliamentary Year 2022/2023.

Each year the President of Parliament recognizes a youth who has contributed positively to their community or country whether academically, voluntarily, or in sporting achievements.

Thus far the following recipients have had the honor of being awarded the President of Parliament Award:

2013: Mr. Wendell Laurence

2014: Ms. Cherrianne Dangleben York

2015: Mr. Ralph Cantave

2016: Ms. Rochana Richardson

2017: Mr. Aisaiah Nunes

2018: Mr. Rupshen Long

2019: Ms. Mhakeda Shillingford

